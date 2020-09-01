Advertisement

Cold weather could wreak havoc on restaurants already struggling through pandemic

By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re now in September and fall is right around the corner.

Many in the commonwealth look forward to cooler weather, but, this year, it could wreak havoc on restaurants that are already going through a tough time.

Twenty percent of state’s restaurants will close due to the pandemic, according to the Kentucky Restaurant Association.

It reports outdoor seating is “do or die” for many businesses. As the weather starts to cool down, this may become less of an option.

”We put a big emphasis on initially doing only outdoor seating,” said Wesley Browne, co-owner Apollo Pizza.

Browne says they’re putting UV filters inside to improve ventilation. Plus, they’ve added garage doors that can be opened for better air circulation.

When it gets colder, customers can still expect the outdoor option with heaters at the ready.

”There’s a lot of people that just don’t feel comfortable inside and we want to have a place for them so we’re going to make every effort we can, no matter how cold it gets,” Browne said.

Sav’s Grill owner Mamadou Savanve, known by many as Sav, says he’s not comfortable seating people in his dining room.

“As much as we want the business to thrive, but we want everyone to be safe also,” Sav said.

He put a tent in the parking lot for costumers to sit in when grabbing a bite.

Sav says he is also hoping to build a permanent space outside for customers to dine in during colder months.

”The roof will be clear, there will be natural light coming through, it’s going to be like a one of a kind,” Sav said.

Without this space, Sav says he will have to resort to takeout only.

“Praying every single day that we will survive, that’s the main thing for me right now,” Sav said. “I think that the customers will come and keep supporting us all these years, I think we are going to survive, you just have to believe in it you know.”

The next step for Sav’s new place is approval from the city.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport issued $24M grant

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
The grant will be used for upgrades coming to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

News

Help in recovery from COVID-19 may be on the way 5:30pm

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

University of the Cumberlands student dies unexpectedly

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Marshall and Emily Bennett
Grant Brace died Monday night after wrestling practice.

State

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend files lawsuit against Louisville Police

Updated: 1 hour ago
The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor addressed a gathering of media Tuesday, hours after he filed a lawsuit against LMPD and others, claiming police misconduct the night of the raid that left Taylor dead in the hallway of her apartment.

News

Eastern Kentucky native lands a big role at EKU

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Dr. David McFaddin was announced as the new president of EKU.

Latest News

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pulaski and Laurel County have reported more than 500 cases each since the pandemic started. Bell County is closing in on 400 cases.

News

Community says goodbye to old school building, excited for future

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Middlesboro started the demolition of East End Elementry Tuesday, something bittersweet for the community.

News

El Fogon Steakhouse opens its doors to Hazard community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The American-style steakhouse sands in place where Ponderosa once stood.

News

Help in recovery from COVID-19 may be on the way

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
The hope is that by injecting this liquid into COVID-19 patients it will help them recover.

News

KSP announces new Pikeville Police Commander

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Captain Randy Surber will be filling the Commander role at the Pikeville Post.