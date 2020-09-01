Cancer Doctors: Women shouldn’t delay mammograms during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused people to put a pause on life. Many preventative medical procedures like mammograms have been postponed. Mammograms are essential for the early detection of breast cancer.

Two Louisville women shared their breast cancer story in hopes of reminding women that they can’t put off taking care of themselves.

Wanda Liscomb Anderson was 46 years old when she got her breast cancer diagnosis. It happened 12 years ago. She lost the job that she had for 20 years and she didn’t have insurance.

Anderson was regular about getting her mammograms in years past. Since she didn’t have insurance, she took advantage of getting a free mammogram through Norton Healthcare’s Mobile Prevention Center.

“Had I not known about that mobile unit, I would not be having that conversation with you,” Anderson said.

Anderson was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

“Life totally, totally changed,” she said.

Anderson went through rounds and rounds of chemo.

So did Jessica Randall.

“After the second round (chemo) my hair was falling out,” Randall said.

Randall felt a lump in her breast in 2015 shortly after getting married.

“It was two weeks before my 23rd birthday in October,” she said.

Randall said everyone told her not to worry since she was so young. That’s why her cancer diagnosis at 22 years old was so shocking.

“Almost stage three,” Randall said. “If I had waited any longer, it would have gotten way worse.”

Both Randall and Anderson make it a point to ask people if they have had a mammogram.

“Waiting is the worst thing you can do,” Randall said. But, women are right now and it’s because of the COVID pandemic.

“I would encourage people who may have had a mammogram delay or concerned about COVID and have put it off to come back in and get caught up on screening mammograms,” Dr. Laila Agrawal from the Norton Cancer Institute in Louisville said.

Anderson and Randall spread that message constantly. In years past, they have both been a part of the Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade.

“It was just this feeling of empowerment and being able to just walk with other survivors,” Randall said.

“To see those faces, oh my God,” Anderson said.

There won’t be an in-person walk this year at the track due to the restrictions. This year’s Survivors Parade will be a video tribute. One that is critical since many people are behind in taking care of themselves.

“This is not something that someone is going to do for you, you have to do this,” Anderson said.

Since Oaks will not include fans this year, Norton Cancer Institute is asking people to consider making a $1 donation in honor of a loved one affected by breast cancer. The funds will support the Norton Cancer Institute Breast Health Program. To make a donation online, click or tap here.

For more information on breast cancer and mammograms, visit the American Cancer Society’s website.

