Advertisement

Woman starts local grocery delivery service after seeing a community need

Based out of Laurel County the owner says she personally sees how a service like this can help.
Grocery Delivery Service
Grocery Delivery Service(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After working for a bigger grocery delivery company, Daniela Fox decided to open her own business after the coronavirus hit to provide a similar service while trying to help those in her community.

Fox created Foxes Shopping and Delivery service where she shops and delivers peoples groceries to their doorsteps.

“Basically a personal shopper. I shop any stores so literally I take an order I go to the store get your items and bring it back to your door,” said Fox. “I think most people we’re excited to have deliveries during COVID. A lot of people were scared and panicked and didn’t want to leave the house so this was a great option for many people.”

Based out of Laurel County, she says she personally sees how a service like this can help.

“There’s a lot of people in our area that are handicap and disabled and can’t get out of their houses and people that just don’t make a lot of money around here,” said Fox.

Fox says when it comes to shopping for others it’s easier than shopping for herself and customers can send their lists in various ways.

“I literally handpick everything for my customers. I mean I look at it all and make sure it’s the right brightness and I’ll even send messages like how do you like your bananas more green or less green,” said Fox. “If someone wants to place an order with me they would go to my Facebook page and hit the shop now button and then I have an app that they can submit an order through or they can simply message me text me. I have a few customers that actually sent handwritten photos of handwritten list. "

Fox says she shops almost every day for people. You can find the company’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

McConnell, Barr announce legislation for national horse racing oversight authority

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Congressman Andy Barr were among several horse racing industry leaders discussing a new piece of legislation aiming to increase the safety of the Thoroughbred industry.

News

McGrath absent as McConnell describes ‘utter contempt’ Democrats have for rural America

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was in Louisville Monday for what was has traditionally been a back and forth between senatorial candidates, but Monday he was on stage alone.

State

Governor Beshear announces 381 new COVID-19 cases, new funding to help human trafficking victims

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Latest News

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
In our region, Pulaski and Laurel County have reported more than 500 cases of the virus since the pandemic started back in March.

State

Some Kentuckians still seeking unemployment help

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Many are still seeking help after losing their jobs to COVID-19 related causes.

Forecast

Daily rain chances continue, cooler air on the way

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Scattered showers and storms continue this evening and throughout most of the workweek.

State

Ongoing murder-suicide investigation in Knott County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
After shots were fired, a 911 call came in from a neighbor.

News

’One county’s trash is another county’s treasure’: tires removed from side of highway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Realizing that those tires could be reused to help on the farm.

State

Kentucky ranks 9th for new criminal human trafficking cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The 2019 human trafficking data has been released.