Woman starts local grocery delivery service after seeing a community need

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After working for a bigger grocery delivery company, Daniela Fox decided to open her own business after the coronavirus hit to provide a similar service while trying to help those in her community.

Fox created Foxes Shopping and Delivery service where she shops and delivers peoples groceries to their doorsteps.

“Basically a personal shopper. I shop any stores so literally I take an order I go to the store get your items and bring it back to your door,” said Fox. “I think most people we’re excited to have deliveries during COVID. A lot of people were scared and panicked and didn’t want to leave the house so this was a great option for many people.”

Based out of Laurel County, she says she personally sees how a service like this can help.

“There’s a lot of people in our area that are handicap and disabled and can’t get out of their houses and people that just don’t make a lot of money around here,” said Fox.

Fox says when it comes to shopping for others it’s easier than shopping for herself and customers can send their lists in various ways.

“I literally handpick everything for my customers. I mean I look at it all and make sure it’s the right brightness and I’ll even send messages like how do you like your bananas more green or less green,” said Fox. “If someone wants to place an order with me they would go to my Facebook page and hit the shop now button and then I have an app that they can submit an order through or they can simply message me text me. I have a few customers that actually sent handwritten photos of handwritten list. "

Fox says she shops almost every day for people. You can find the company’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.