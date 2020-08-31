Some Kentuckians still seeking unemployment help

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It has now been almost six months since some people lost their jobs from COVID-19 related layoffs and some are still seeking their first unemployment checks.

A firm hired by the state is reportedly wrapping up its work on a contract, but people are reporting to WYMT that their needs have gone unmet.

People still come to the Mayo Underwood building in Frankfort just for the chance of getting help with their unemployment, and many are not finding answers.

This comes as a private contractor, Ernst and Young, says they are about to finish their work in assisting state workers in going through thousands of claims.

Ernst and Young was hired for help in late June, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal, after already extending their contract once it expired Sunday.

Jamie Hubbard is among many who are still seeking help after losing a job in March.

“Talked to them on the phone one evening, they said I need a level three person, call me back, that was the second week in April, I have not heard anything from anyone since then,” said Hubbard.

One man reported to WYMT that he was told every appointment in September was already booked. He said he is fortunate because he has some savings to fall back on, but others say they are just barely getting by.

Kentucky’s unemployment rate for July stood at just over 10 percent. That is about a one percent improvement from June.

