Seven people shot near Lexington community center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Seven people are in the hospital after being shot in Lexington.

It happened near the Dunbar Community Center off North Upper Street after 9 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Lexington Police Department, one person was found shot at the scene. Other victims showed up to local hospitals afterward. One of the victims is said to be in critical condition.

Neighbors said shots were fired during a cookout. Police said there is some conflicting information from witnesses. Some say people showed up and started firing into a crowd of people. Others say a car drove by and shot into the crowd. Officers are interviewing people who live in the area to get more details.

There is no information regarding a suspect at this time.

