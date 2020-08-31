Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Knott Central Patriots

(WYMT) - The Patriots finished last season at 2-9, but this year they hit the field with a new head coach and a new culture.

“A lot better coaching staff and a lot more organization than it was last year,” Blake Whitaker, senior outside linebacker.

“Last year we were just run, run, run. Well this year, it’s about 50/50 I’d say. And then it’s just the field house making us feel better. Just all around better this year,” Clayton Whitaker, junior offensive lineman.

Brock Hall stepped over form the offensive coordinator into the driver’s seat. Hall has been associated with the Patriot program for a couple of decades and hopes that helps this season.

“He has a passion that you love to have in a coach. Really it wasn’t a matter of were the guys going to rally around him, cause everybody loves him,” said senior offensive lineman, Austin Combs.

The Patriots’ two wins come on the road, over Betsy Layne and Morgan County.

“Just wanna be more discipline, you know. Cut down the mistakes, not have all that. No nonsense, just get out and play football and win,” added Will Weinberg, junior running back.

“It’s a big step, and these boys have, they’re a great group of kids and they’re really excited. This program needs a little bit of a lift, it’s been through a lot of coaches in the last few years. A lot of the coaches don’t necessarily have ties to this program. I have been around this program for 25 years, and I’ve got a lot of ties to it,” added Knott Central Head Coach, Brock Hall.

“We hope just to be all around just a better football team. From the way we act to the way we play. Just all-around better,” said senior, offensive lineman, Cameron Gibson.

The Patriots travel to Shelby Valley to open the season.

