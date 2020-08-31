Advertisement

Pandemic intensifying gambling addictions, Kentucky calls to helpline increasing

Hundreds of millions of dollars will be on the line as horses sprint across the finish line at Churchill Downs Saturday.
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Stone, executive director of the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling, said one-time manic gambling situations, like betting big on a horse, losing and continuing to gamble to try to win back losses can cause problems but aren't his biggest concern.

Michael Stone, executive director of the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling, said one-time manic gambling situations, like betting big on a horse, losing and continuing to gamble to try to win back losses can cause problems but aren’t his biggest concern.

“They tend to be able to be moderated and realize that was a one-time episode and they go on,” Stone said.

Instead, an addiction that begins to control someone’s life is something Stone said has gotten tougher for some as the pandemic gives them more time working remotely or access to online gambling.

“While the number [of people developing addictions] has not increased during the pandemic, the surveys indicate that the severity of the addiction is increasing,” Stone said.

Stone said calls and texts to Kentucky’s Problem Gambling helpline have increased since the start of the pandemic.

Stone said some attribute the increase in severity to more free time and remote working conditions, which allow for my access to online gaming. If someone thinks they may be developing an issue, Stone said it’s important to ask three questions: First, whether it’s appropriate to gamble? Second, when it’s appropriate? Lastly, how much time and money is appropriate to spend?

According to Stone, about one percent, or 25,000 to 30,000 Kentuckians, likely have a gambling addiction which can cause more pain than the number leads on.

“While there may be a small number, the damage that can accrue is very significant, not only to the individual, obviously, but to the family, the friends, the coworkers, and larger society as well,” Stone said.

Those in need of help can call or text Kentucky’s problem gambler helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or click here.

