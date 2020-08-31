Ongoing murder-suicide investigation in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a murder-suicide in Knott County.

KSP Post 13 troopers told WYMT they received a 911 call at 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Captain Jennifer Sandlin said the call came from a neighbor next door to where the shooting happened.

Sandlin said the caller had found a woman with gunshot wounds inside the home.

The woman was identified as 49-year-old Tessa Slone and was taken to Hazard ARH. She was later taken to UK hospital for her injuries, where she then died on Sunday.

Officers that arrived at the home also found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead.

“What we know at this time is there was some sort of domestic violence there was some sort of argument an altercation that occurred it appeared that the female was trying to exit the residence whenever she was shot is what we believed happened and then once she was shot that the male subject shot himself,” said Sandlin.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

