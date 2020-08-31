Advertisement

’One county’s trash is another county’s treasure’: tires removed from side of highway

Tires by Walmart in Hazard removed for great cause
By Lacey Roberts
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Have you ever been on your way to Walmart or Knott County and saw the pile of huge tires sitting on the side of the road? Yeah, we all have. Thanks to Perry County Conservation District, those tires will soon have a new home.

“They’ve been an eyesore for years, the community has asked me about cleaning them up,” said Scott Alexander, Judge-Executive for Perry County. “We just kept racking our brain to try and figure out what to do and to dispose of was just too costly.”

The tires vary from 3 tons to 1800 lbs. To remove and dispose of all tires would have cost up to $40,000.

That is when Perry County Conservation District reached out to Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard, for help.

“We don’t have the abundant coal industry that Perry County had,” said Gabbard. “Jackson County is enriched in farming, we have had a lot of tobacco farmers, we have a lot of dairy farmers and now we have a lot of cattlemen. “

Realizing that those tires could be reused to help on the farm.

“This will enable them to access better water for their livestock, get them out the mud. There is so many different things that can be done with this, this is just going to be good,” said Gabbard.

The tires will be used to make watering tanks for livestock.

While some tires are left, if you are interested in getting them you can contact the Perry County Conservation District or contact the Perry County Fiscal Court at (606) 487-1376.

