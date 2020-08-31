Mingo County School employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Mingo County Board of Education employee will quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

A press release from the Mingo County Health Department Friday said that multiple coworkers and a member of the golf team will also quarantine as a result of the positive test.

According to the press release: “Mingo County Schools and the Mingo County Health Department reports the risk of exposure for all others at Mingo Central High School is low and continue to stress that wearing facial coverings and practicing social distancing are a crucial part of ensuring the school year will be safe.”

School begins in Mingo County on Sept. 8. Saturday, Sept. 5, students will know if in-person classes will be able to start or if everyone in the county will start school virtually.

