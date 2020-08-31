McConnell, Barr announce legislation for national horse racing oversight authority

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Congressman Andy Barr were among several horse racing industry leaders discussing a new piece of legislation aiming to increase the safety of the Thoroughbred industry.

During a press conference held at Keeneland in Lexington, McConnell announced a new bill, titled the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, that is scheduled to be introduced in September following the state-work period.

The bill aims to set national standards increasing the safety of the sport and improving regulations to bring more transparency.

Joining McConnell and Barr in announcing the new bill was Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason, Keeneland President & CEO-Elect Shannon Arvin, Churchill Downs Incorporated CEO William C. Carstanjen, Breeders’ Cup President & CEO Drew Fleming, and The Jockey Club Vice Chairman William M. Lear Jr.

McConnell also announced the creation of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, which will address medication use, track conditions, and other safety standards through an independent, non-governmental regulatory body. The authority will be overseen by the Federal Trade Commission.

“Kentucky is proud of our distinct horse racing traditions. We must address the challenges the sport faces so we can preserve our heritage and the jobs of over 24,000 Kentuckians who support it,” Senator McConnell said. “As Senate Majority Leader, I look forward to working with Congressman Barr and our colleagues across the aisle on our legislation to give federal recognition to the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. Together, we can better protect every competitor and give each of them a fair shot at the winner’s circle.”

McConnell and Barr will be working to pass the bill through both branches as soon as possible.

