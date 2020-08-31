Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new coronavirus numbers and one new death on Monday.

The Bell County Health Department reported the county’s 11th COVID-19 related death. It is a 77-year-old man. Health officials also reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 393. 89 cases are active, 304 have recovered and five are in the hospital.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new case, one probable and four recovered cases in Clay County. There are nine new cases within Manchester FCI. In Jackson County, there are 18 new cases, 11 probable cases and 11 recovered cases. In Rockcastle County, there are four new cases, three probable cases and five recovered cases.

