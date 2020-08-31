Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Monday

(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new coronavirus numbers and one new death on Monday.

The Bell County Health Department reported the county’s 11th COVID-19 related death. It is a 77-year-old man. Health officials also reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 393. 89 cases are active, 304 have recovered and five are in the hospital.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new case, one probable and four recovered cases in Clay County. There are nine new cases within Manchester FCI. In Jackson County, there are 18 new cases, 11 probable cases and 11 recovered cases. In Rockcastle County, there are four new cases, three probable cases and five recovered cases.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

McConnell, Barr announce legislation for national horse racing oversight authority

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Congressman Andy Barr were among several horse racing industry leaders discussing a new piece of legislation aiming to increase the safety of the Thoroughbred industry.

News

McGrath absent as McConnell describes ‘utter contempt’ Democrats have for rural America

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was in Louisville Monday for what was has traditionally been a back and forth between senatorial candidates, but Monday he was on stage alone.

State

Watch: Governor Beshear holds Monday COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Some Kentuckians still seeking unemployment help

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Many are still seeking help after losing their jobs to COVID-19 related causes.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily rain chances continue, cooler air on the way

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Scattered showers and storms continue this evening and throughout most of the workweek.

State

Ongoing murder-suicide investigation in Knott County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
After shots were fired, a 911 call came in from a neighbor.

News

’One county’s trash is another county’s treasure’: tires removed from side of highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Realizing that those tires could be reused to help on the farm.

State

Kentucky ranks 9th for new criminal human trafficking cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The 2019 human trafficking data has been released.

News

USDA: Kids will receive free meals through December 31

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
USDA gives free meals for kids through December 31, 2020.

News

Death investigation underway in Laurel County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Deputies found Kenny Wagers, 41, of London, in a wooded area just off Ponderosa Drive on Tuesday, August 25th.