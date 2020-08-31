Letcher County man facing federal drug charges

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Letcher County man is in jail facing federal drug charges.

Court documents show Roger Lee Miles was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday, August 27th in Pikeville on drug possession charges. The documents state Miles was in possession of 50 grams or more of a drug containing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

He is being held in the Letcher County Detention Center on a host of charges, including assault, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of the firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, engaging in organized crime and theft by unlawful taking, among other charges.

The documents state Miles will be back in court for an arraignment on October 2nd at 10:30 a.m.

