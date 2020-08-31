Advertisement

Kentucky ranks 9th for new criminal human trafficking cases

By Brooke Marshall
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2019, Kentucky had four new charged cases for criminal human trafficking and seven total active cases.

Out of all 50 states, Kentucky was ranked ninth for new criminal human trafficking cases and ranks 25th in the United States for the number of active criminal human trafficking cases making their way through federal courts, in 2019.

Two defendants of criminal human trafficking cases were convicted last year. One of the convicted was ordered by the federal courts to pay restitution, and the other was not.

