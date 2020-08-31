Advertisement

Karen Green Blondell announces retirement after 27 years as Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bell County

Karen Greene Blondell will retire after 27 years as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bell County.
Karen Greene Blondell will retire after 27 years as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bell County.(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A long-time Commonwealth’s Attorney from the mountains announced her retirement Monday.

Karen Greene Blondell will retire after 27 years as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bell County.

Blondell practiced privately in Middlesboro for 10 years until she was elected as Commonwealth’s Attorney in November of 1993.

Blondell was named Outstanding Commonwealth’s Attorney twice in Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman starts local grocery delivery service after seeing a community need

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Unemployment Concerns - Phil Pendleton 5:30 WYMT

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

UofL psychology professor says sports are crucial for social, mental health

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
On August 20, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association voted to allow fall sports practice to begin on Aug. 24 and for games to start on September 7, upholding a tentative decision from July.

News

Pandemic intensifying gambling addictions, Kentucky calls to helpline increasing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Betting is a part of the Kentucky Derby many people love, but it’s also one some struggle with.

Latest News

News

’One county’s trash is another county’s treasure’: tires removed from side of highway

Updated: 1 hours ago

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Woman starts local grocery delivery service after seeing a community need

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Based out of Laurel County the owner says she personally sees how a service like this can help.

News

McConnell, Barr announce legislation for national horse racing oversight authority

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Congressman Andy Barr were among several horse racing industry leaders discussing a new piece of legislation aiming to increase the safety of the Thoroughbred industry.

News

McGrath absent as McConnell describes ‘utter contempt’ Democrats have for rural America

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was in Louisville Monday for what was has traditionally been a back and forth between senatorial candidates, but Monday he was on stage alone.

State

Governor Beshear announces 381 new COVID-19 cases, new funding to help human trafficking victims

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.