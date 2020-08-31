Karen Green Blondell announces retirement after 27 years as Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A long-time Commonwealth’s Attorney from the mountains announced her retirement Monday.

Karen Greene Blondell will retire after 27 years as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bell County.

Blondell practiced privately in Middlesboro for 10 years until she was elected as Commonwealth’s Attorney in November of 1993.

Blondell was named Outstanding Commonwealth’s Attorney twice in Kentucky.

