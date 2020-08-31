Advertisement

Health dept. reports 206 new COVID cases in Lexington over the weekend

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 206 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 206 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 206 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

One new death was also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now 56.

The new cases from the weekend bring the county’s total to 5,726. The report for Saturday was the second-highest one-day increase in cases. That came after Friday’s report was the third-highest.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 118 cases, Aug. 29
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 112 cases, Aug. 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
  • 102 cases, Aug. 26
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 91 cases, July 31

The health department says they are continuing to see a rise in cases among University of Kentucky students, with 760 total cases. This includes testing from multiple sources and not just the specialized on-campus testing done by the university.

Lexington had 206 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend (118 on Saturday, 88 on Sunday), bringing the total to...

Posted by Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Monday, August 31, 2020

The health department says their numbers are for UK students who are Fayette County residents and is not a total of all cases at the university. A student who tests positive is considered a Fayette County resident if they live in Fayette County already or elect to stay in Lexington during their isolation. If they commute to campus from another county or elect to return to their home town for isolation, they are not in the LFCHD numbers.

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands, and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 48,032 cases and 930 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

U.S. Marshals Service, Georgia authorities rescue 39 children

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WRDW News Staff
“The U.S. Marshals Service is fully committed to assisting federal, state, and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children, in addition to their primary fugitive apprehension mission,” Director of the Marshals Service Donald Washington said. “The message to missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you.”

National

New text messaging scam includes recipient’s name and potentially dangerous link

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
“The bad news is we see these giant data breaches all over the place. That information is sold from one hacker to another,” said FOX19 Tech Expert Dave Hatter. “They buy this stuff off the dark web, and they build these giant dossiers on people.”

State

Ex-university president calls out Sen. McConnell on race issues

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Raymond Burse, 69, is a former president of Kentucky State University, a historically Black land-grant school. He is a Harvard-educated lawyer who currently serves as a University of Louisville trustee and serves as a community activist with the Louisville Branch of the NAACP.

Forecast

Back and forth rain chances wrap up August

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’ll wrap up the eighth month of 2020 on a soggy note, especially early. Keep the rain gear handy.

Latest News

State

WATCH | Police on the scene of reported shooting in Lexington

Updated: 10 hours ago
Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in Lexington.

State

WATCH | Frankfort rally organizers leaving politics aside in fight to end human trafficking

Updated: 10 hours ago
Organizers of Sunday’s rally at the state capitol Sara Clifton and Brooke Turley are new to the cause of human trafficking.

State

Seven people shot near Lexington community center

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One of the victims is said to be in critical condition.

State

Frankfort rally organizers leaving politics aside in fight to end human trafficking

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Frankfort rally Facebook group alone had about 3,800 though not nearly that many showed up Sunday.

News

Volunteer firefighters wrap up last day of training in Lee County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
On Sunday, volunteer firefighters worked hard to complete the necessary hours required by the state.

News

Big Blue Smokehouse continues to serve Hazard community despite COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Despite a seating capacity limiting them to 50 percent, the company continues to put its best foot forward.