Advertisement

Ex-university president calls out Sen. McConnell on race issues

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Taking issue with Sen. Mitch McConnell’s caution in addressing the nation’s racial discord, a former university president in Kentucky on Friday urged the Republican majority leader to speak out against President Donald Trump’s efforts to create a “greater racial divide.”

In his open letter to McConnell, Raymond M. Burse wrote that good people have needed to speak up throughout Trump’s presidency, but said “blatant acts” meant to divide the country along racial lines have accelerated and have “torn at the fabric of this nation.”

“These outright divisive acts — subtle and not so subtle — should be addressed squarely and forthrightly,” Burse wrote the Kentucky senator. “In all of this you have been silent. Why?”

In an interview, Burse referred to President Trump’s “law-and-order” message that he said portrays racial-justice protesters as being against “what this country stands for.” He also pointed to the Republican National Convention speech this week by a white St. Louis couple criminally charged for waving guns during a Black Lives Matter protest outside their home.

Burse’s letter also called on McConnell — who sets the Senate’s agenda — to have the chamber take up a House-passed bill to restore key sections of the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Burse, 69, is a former president of Kentucky State University, a historically Black land-grant school. He is a Harvard-educated lawyer who currently serves as a University of Louisville trustee and serves as a community activist with the Louisville Branch of the NAACP.

Burse, a registered Democrat, said in an interview that he has known McConnell for decades, since the senator was judge-executive of Jefferson County, which includes Louisville, and Burse was a young lawyer.

McConnell, who is President Trump’s most powerful congressional ally, did not immediately comment on Burse’s letter but has said he’s proud of his record on race relations and civil rights.

“I have worked throughout my career to help close the gap so every Kentuckian can enjoy the promise of America’s founding principles,” the senator said in a statement.

McConnell’s office pointed to his decades of votes on legislation dealing with racial issues — from co-sponsoring legislation in the 1980s to apply economic sanctions to apartheid-era South Africa to his support for the 1991 Civil Rights Act and a re-authorization of the Voting Rights Act in 2006.

The criticism from Burse comes as McConnell is in the middle of a reelection campaign. McConnell is being challenged by Democrat Amy McGrath in a high-spending race.

It also comes amid protests in Louisville, the largest city in Kentucky, over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician was killed when police officers entered her apartment with a no-knock warrant during a drug investigation. No drugs were found.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a McConnell protege, will decide whether three Louisville police officers will be criminally charged for their actions in the March shooting.

McConnell campaign spokeswoman Kate Cooksey said the senator’s critics “choose to ignore him when he speaks out against racism.” His campaign manager, Kevin Golden, said McConnell has shown support for civil rights throughout his career, from attending the 1963 “March on Washington” as a congressional intern to pushing for police reform legislation as majority leader.

McConnell’s office also pointed to the senator’s remarks condemning white supremacists and neo-Nazi groups for the racial violence that erupted in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. “We can have no tolerance for an ideology of racial hatred,” the senator said at the time.

Burse’s letter, however, focused on what he sees as President Trump’s continued efforts to stoke racial unrest and McConnell’s refusal to respond. Burse called on McConnell to make “loud and clear” that he considers Trump’s rhetoric to be “completely unacceptable.”

Burse also accused McConnell of engaging in his own “code talking” with campaign ads in his quest for a seventh term in the November election. McConnell consistently defends peaceful protests. His campaign has aired TV ads showing footage of protests turning destructive while the senator denounces the actions.

In recent interviews with Kentucky broadcast stations, McConnell said he stands with police, saying the vast majority of officers are “good people trying to do a very difficult job.” But there are instances of “police misbehavior” that need to be investigated, he said.

Burse wrote that McConnell’s ads were calculated “to play to” people who “revel in such talk.”

“If my interpretation of your words and actions is wrong, then publicly state for the world to hear that ‘dog whistling’ and ‘code’ talking were and are not your intent,” Burse wrote.

“You should also state that the absence of statements by you does not mean you condone, agree with or support the words and acts of 45 directed at creating a greater racial divide,” he added, referring to President Trump, who is the nation’s 45th president.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

U.S. Marshals Service, Georgia authorities rescue 39 children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WRDW News Staff
“The U.S. Marshals Service is fully committed to assisting federal, state, and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children, in addition to their primary fugitive apprehension mission,” Director of the Marshals Service Donald Washington said. “The message to missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you.”

National

New text messaging scam includes recipient’s name and potentially dangerous link

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
“The bad news is we see these giant data breaches all over the place. That information is sold from one hacker to another,” said FOX19 Tech Expert Dave Hatter. “They buy this stuff off the dark web, and they build these giant dossiers on people.”

Forecast

Back and forth rain chances wrap up August

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’ll wrap up the eighth month of 2020 on a soggy note, especially early. Keep the rain gear handy.

State

WATCH | Police on the scene of reported shooting in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in Lexington.

Latest News

State

WATCH | Frankfort rally organizers leaving politics aside in fight to end human trafficking

Updated: 4 hours ago
Organizers of Sunday’s rally at the state capitol Sara Clifton and Brooke Turley are new to the cause of human trafficking.

State

Seven people shot near Lexington community center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One of the victims is said to be in critical condition.

State

Frankfort rally organizers leaving politics aside in fight to end human trafficking

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Frankfort rally Facebook group alone had about 3,800 though not nearly that many showed up Sunday.

News

Volunteer firefighters wrap up last day of training in Lee County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
On Sunday, volunteer firefighters worked hard to complete the necessary hours required by the state.

News

Big Blue Smokehouse continues to serve Hazard community despite COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Despite a seating capacity limiting them to 50 percent, the company continues to put its best foot forward.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 462 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths Sunday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.