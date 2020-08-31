Death investigation underway in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are awaiting the results of an autopsy for a man who was found dead last week.

Deputies found Kenny Wagers, 41, of London, in a wooded area just off Ponderosa Drive on Tuesday, August 25th. We’re told they were not able to immediately tell how Wagers had died.

Officials say they will release an update once the final report is available.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.