Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 119 in Letcher County

MAYKING, Ky. (WYMT) - Dispatchers with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT that U.S. 119 is shut down in the Mayking community of Letcher County while crews work a crash.

Our media partner WXKQ-FM in Whitesburg reports officials have confirmed to them the crash is deadly.

It happened sometime around 10 a.m. near Hometown Motors in the Mayking community.

We’re told the road will be closed for some time while crews clear the scene so drivers should find an alternate route.

