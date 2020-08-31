Advertisement

Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 119 in Letcher County

(KGWN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYKING, Ky. (WYMT) - Dispatchers with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT that U.S. 119 is shut down in the Mayking community of Letcher County while crews work a crash.

Our media partner WXKQ-FM in Whitesburg reports officials have confirmed to them the crash is deadly.

It happened sometime around 10 a.m. near Hometown Motors in the Mayking community.

We’re told the road will be closed for some time while crews clear the scene so drivers should find an alternate route.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Death investigation underway in Laurel County

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Deputies found Kenny Wagers, 41, of London, in a wooded area just off Ponderosa Drive on Tuesday, August 25th.

News

Letcher County man facing federal drug charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Court documents show Roger Lee Miles was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday, August 27th in Pikeville on drug possession charges.

State

Health dept. reports 206 new COVID cases in Lexington over the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 206 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

National

U.S. Marshals Service, Georgia authorities rescue 39 children

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WRDW News Staff
“The U.S. Marshals Service is fully committed to assisting federal, state, and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children, in addition to their primary fugitive apprehension mission,” Director of the Marshals Service Donald Washington said. “The message to missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you.”

Latest News

National

New text messaging scam includes recipient’s name and potentially dangerous link

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
“The bad news is we see these giant data breaches all over the place. That information is sold from one hacker to another,” said FOX19 Tech Expert Dave Hatter. “They buy this stuff off the dark web, and they build these giant dossiers on people.”

State

Ex-university president calls out Sen. McConnell on race issues

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Raymond Burse, 69, is a former president of Kentucky State University, a historically Black land-grant school. He is a Harvard-educated lawyer who currently serves as a University of Louisville trustee and serves as a community activist with the Louisville Branch of the NAACP.

Forecast

Back and forth rain chances wrap up August

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’ll wrap up the eighth month of 2020 on a soggy note, especially early. Keep the rain gear handy.

State

WATCH | Police on the scene of reported shooting in Lexington

Updated: 11 hours ago
Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in Lexington.

State

WATCH | Frankfort rally organizers leaving politics aside in fight to end human trafficking

Updated: 11 hours ago
Organizers of Sunday’s rally at the state capitol Sara Clifton and Brooke Turley are new to the cause of human trafficking.

State

Seven people shot near Lexington community center

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One of the victims is said to be in critical condition.