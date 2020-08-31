Advertisement

Daily rain chances continue, cooler air on the way

joydeep / CC BY-SA 3.0 / MGN Online
joydeep / CC BY-SA 3.0 / MGN Online(KALB)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms continue this evening and throughout most of the workweek.

Tonight and Tomorrow

This evening we’ll continue to see scattered showers and a few storms. Most of those will start to move out of here later tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

For the first day of September, highs will be in the low to mid-80s with the chance for a few scattered showers and storms. The Storm Predictions Center has a portion of our western counties in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. A few of those storms tomorrow could be on the stronger side so stay weather aware! I do think those stay mainly to the west of the mountains. Overnight lows will drop near 70.

Extended Forecast

More widespread rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday with highs remaining in the low to mid-80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The Storm Prediction Center has all of the mountains in a marginal risk for severe weather, but this is a few days away so we’ll keep an eye on it.

This system will start to move out of here Friday bringing us drier and cooler weather for your Labor Day Weekend! Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s! We could see a few showers Friday.

Saturday we are looking at drier weather with highs remaining in the upper 70s. We could see a few rain chances Sunday and Labor Day. We’ll keep an eye on it!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Back and forth rain chances wrap up August

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’ll wrap up the eighth month of 2020 on a soggy note, especially early. Keep the rain gear handy.

Weather

Clouds increasing this evening, showers move in tonight

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT
|
By Evan Hatter
A disturbance brings showers back to the mountains to finish the weekend and start the new week.

Forecast

Dry Sunday, showers build in late tonight

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT
|
By Evan Hatter
We’ll close out the weekend split between two systems, one that brought the gloomy weather yesterday and one that promises a wet start to the work week. In between, a much nicer day is on the way.

Weather

Cold front brings nicer conditions for Sunday

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
By Evan Hatter
Laura’s remnants didn’t bring much more than some light rain showers to much of the mountains. But that won’t be our main weathermaker heading into this evening.

Latest News

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-August 31st, 2020

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 5 a.m. Forecast-August 31st, 2020

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Weather

As Laura exits, cold front keeps storm chances around

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:35 AM EDT
|
By Evan Hatter
As the remnant low of what was once powerful Hurricane Laura sweep out of the mountains this morning, an approaching cold front will keep rain chances with us into Saturday afternoon.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - August 28, 2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - August 28, 2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - August 28, 2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30