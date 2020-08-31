Daily rain chances continue, cooler air on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms continue this evening and throughout most of the workweek.

Tonight and Tomorrow

This evening we’ll continue to see scattered showers and a few storms. Most of those will start to move out of here later tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

For the first day of September, highs will be in the low to mid-80s with the chance for a few scattered showers and storms. The Storm Predictions Center has a portion of our western counties in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. A few of those storms tomorrow could be on the stronger side so stay weather aware! I do think those stay mainly to the west of the mountains. Overnight lows will drop near 70.

Extended Forecast

More widespread rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday with highs remaining in the low to mid-80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The Storm Prediction Center has all of the mountains in a marginal risk for severe weather, but this is a few days away so we’ll keep an eye on it.

This system will start to move out of here Friday bringing us drier and cooler weather for your Labor Day Weekend! Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s! We could see a few showers Friday.

Saturday we are looking at drier weather with highs remaining in the upper 70s. We could see a few rain chances Sunday and Labor Day. We’ll keep an eye on it!

