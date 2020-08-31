Back and forth rain chances wrap up August

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ll wrap up the eighth month of 2020 on a soggy note, especially early. Keep the rain gear handy.

Today and Tonight

Soggy and foggy. Those two words will sum up your forecast for the morning drive on this Monday. Rain could be heavy at times, so take it slow out there on the roads.

It looks like we keep the rain chances around, at least in scattered form, throughout the day and into the evening hours. Highs will try to get to 80 before dropping into the upper 60s tonight.

Extended Forecast

September starts off a little drier. Look for some clouds in the morning that will give way to some sunshine later in the day. Some rain chances are possible, but nothing major is expected. Highs will climb back into the low to mid-80s. Chances for rain will return late Tuesday night ahead of the next system. Lows will drop to around 70.

The forecast for the rest of the week is duck weather. I think we have scattered to widespread rain chances Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs will slowly slide from the mid-80s on Wednesday to around 80 on Friday.

Thankfully, the weekend looks nice and fairly comfortable.

