Advertisement

Volunteer firefighters wrap up last day of training in Lee County

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Volunteer firefighters joined in on a three-day training event over the weekend. Five volunteer firefighters from Lee County and several others outside of the county attended.

“The education is very important because the firefighters today have so many more responsibilities as in the past,” said Greg Reams, Area 12 Coordinator for State Fire and Rescue Training.

Reams said from firefighting to public education, firefighters now have more on their plate.

“It takes a lot of hours to be proficient in all of those different skills,” added Reams.

On Sunday, volunteer firefighters worked hard to complete the necessary hours required by the state.

“I’m almost to my 150 I’m somewhere around 130 to 140 hours to my certificate,” said volunteer firefighter Noah Dixon.

Dixon said he decided to become a volunteer firefighter because his brothers are also volunteers.

“I thought when I turned 15 that I would join the fire department,” added Dixon.

To wrap up the last day of training, Dixon and the fellow firefighters learned how to cut someone out of a car after a crash.

“Not really nervous because I’ve practiced with them before,” said Dixon.

Reams said as an instructor it makes him proud that the students have the desire to learn more.

“Me as a citizen of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, it makes me feel a lot safer that if I’m involved in an accident or I need the assistance of the fire service that they’re going to be fully competent,” said Reams.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Big Blue Smokehouse continues to serve Hazard community despite COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Despite a seating capacity limiting them to 50 percent, the company continues to put its best foot forward.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 462 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Regional

COVID-19 recoveries surpass 114,000 in Tennessee, 153k cases total

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Laurel County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing teen

Updated: 6 hours ago
Justin Francis, 16, has been missing since Sunday morning.

Latest News

Regional

VDH: 31 new local cases in Southwest Virginia, 5 new hospitalizations

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
New COVID-19 cases were reported across southwest Virginia on Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health.

State

Ahead of Kentucky Derby, worker shortage looms for trainers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Horse racing officials say that a worker shortage is looming for trainers ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

News

Kentucky Supreme Court briefs filed in executive order case

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The legal battle over the governor’s response to COVID-19 will soon come to a head.

News

Patrons remember time spent at Kentucky Theatre before it closes

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
The theatre’s doors have always been open to young people in need of a job or adults in need of an escape. And after almost 100 years of patrons filling the seats, the Kentucky Theatre will bring down the curtain one last time.

News

Cow Creek Church of God burglarized, pastor shows compassion and love

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT
|
By Dakota Makres
Pastor Reed has pastored the church for 20 years, she said she has not seen something of this magnitude before.

News

Appalachian Quilt & Craft continues to thrive despite the pandemic

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
By Cory Sanning
The company continues to offer the community an escape through creativity.