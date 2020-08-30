Advertisement

VDH: 31 new local cases in Southwest Virginia, 5 new hospitalizations

(WDBJ)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 114,514 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 119,747.

VDH said there have been 2,436 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 133 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Sunday, VDH reported 9,490 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 65 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 121 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 death (3 new cases)Buchanan County – 97 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 deathDickenson County – 65 cases / 7 hospitalizations / 1 death (1 new case)Lee County – 194 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (5 new cases)Norton – 26 cases / 2 hospitalizationsRussell County – 179 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 4 deathsScott County – 151 cases / 15 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)Smyth County – 268 cases / 25 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (8 new cases)Tazewell County – 189 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)Washington County, Va. – 357 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)Wise County – 328 cases / 29 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (7 new cases)

On Sunday, VDH reported 31 new local cases in Southwest Virginia. Five new hospitalizations were reported: two in Wise County and one in each Scott, Smyth, and Washingon Counties.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

