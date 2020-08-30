Advertisement

Police: Ga. toddler found safe, reunited with family after being kidnapped outside home

Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (WSB) – A Georgia family is relieved to have a 1-year-old child returned to them after police say he was kidnapped at gunpoint Saturday.

“It feels great, it feels comforting that he’s finally home, and I’m very grateful that he is,” said Jessica Bamaca, the aunt of 1-year-old Mateo Montufar-Barrera.

The incident happened Saturday outside an apartment complex in Chamblee, Georgia.

“It started off around 12:30 in the afternoon, is when I heard my sister cry out my name,” Bamaca said.

“So, I quickly ran outside, and I saw that she was crying, she was bleeding, and she had let me know what was going on. She let me know that they had kidnapped her son, and we quickly called 911.”

Mateo’s mother, Leslie Bamaca, told police a man and a woman had shown up outside the apartment in an SUV, and that the man got out and pointed a gun at her as she was walking Mateo in a stroller.

Police said Mateo’s mother fought back and wrestled the weapon away from the man. Mateo’s mother said the woman in the van grabbed Mateo and the pair drove away.

Police said she tried to shoot at the suspects, but the gun did not fire.

Authorities later spotted the suspects’ SUV in Carroll County, Georgia.

The pair, identified as Maynor Dario Valera Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera Zuniga, were arrested, and are now facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, according to jail records.

Mateo was found safe.

“It was just a nightmare, for five hours, until finally we got the news that they had found [Mateo], and that they were taking him back to the police station to be reunited with my sister, and his father,” Bamaca said.

Bamaca said the family does not know the suspects.

“We have no idea who they are, it’s the first time we’ve seen them,” Bamaca said. “We don’t know where they came from, we don’t know what their intentions were.”

Copyright 2020 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

VDH: 31 new local cases in Southwest Virginia, 5 new hospitalizations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
New COVID-19 cases were reported across southwest Virginia on Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health.

National

1 person fatally shot as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said.

National

Police: 2 Chicago officers, suspect shot during traffic stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two police officers have been shot during a traffic stop in Chicago, prompting a third officer to return fire and injure the suspect.

National

Home smashed: For one family, Hurricane Laura the 3rd strike

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Cameron Parish, residents dug through what was left of their belongings, covered now-stripped roofs with tarps, and took stock of the damage.

Latest News

State

Ahead of Kentucky Derby, worker shortage looms for trainers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Horse racing officials say that a worker shortage is looming for trainers ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

National

2 St. Louis officers shot, 1 critically; suspect in custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since June 1, a total of eight officers have been shot in the line of duty in the city, authorities say.

National

Pregnant teacher on bedrest instructs students from Calif. hospital room

Updated: 8 hours ago
With months to go on bedrest until her second child is due, the third grade teacher decided to take on the challenge of remote teaching.

National

Dedicated teacher holds online classes from Calif. hospital room during pregnancy

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
With months to go on bedrest until her second child is due, the third grade teacher decided to take on the challenge of remote teaching.

National

2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Army training exercise off San Diego coast

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
This is the second fatal accident involving the military near San Clemente Island recently after nine soldiers were killed last month during training exercises.

National

1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It wasn’t clear if the shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by protesters in the city’s downtown.