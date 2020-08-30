Advertisement

Patrons remember time spent at Kentucky Theatre before it closes

The Kentucky Theatre will temporarily close October 1.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A staple in the Lexington community will temporarily close it’s doors next month.

“My childhood friend’s father worked here and he offered me a part time job,” said Fred Mills.

50 years later, and Mills is now the manager of the Kentucky Theatre.

“I was like 12 years old. Me and a couple friends snuck away from the house and we saw the movie ’The Warriors’. It was jammed pack. We met Fred, and Fred invited us into the movie, you know to keep us out of trouble and everything,” said friend, and frequent movie goer, Elvin Smith.

Now in his 50′s, Elvin Smith, said he owes a lot to Fred and the Kentucky Theatre.

“It’s been like a safe haven to me. I can come in, I can talk to Fred. He’s been like a mentor to me,” Smith said.

The theatre’s doors have always been open to young people in need of a job or adults in need of an escape. And after almost 100 years of patrons filling the seats, the Kentucky Theatre will bring down the curtain one last time.

“We’re not getting the numbers we need to stay open and sustain ourselves as a business. We’re a victim of COVID-19,” Mills said explaining the toll the pandemic took on the theatre.

The theater will temporarily close October 1. In a few weeks, the popcorn and soda machines will be unplugged, movie posters will be taken down, and the ticket booth will close.

“I think that it’s probably the heart beat of downtown,” said Mills.

“It’s historical, you build family. You build generations of people you’ve seen come through,” Smith said.

Mills and Smith are hopeful this won’t be the last time the doors are open.

Mills said they hope the theater will be able to reopen in the Spring or early Summer.

The building will still be maintained while it’s closed.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

