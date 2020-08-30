Laurel County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing teen
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Deputies need your help in finding a missing teen.
Justin Francis, 16, was last seen off of Davenport Lane, seven miles south of London Sunday morning.
Francis was reported missing at 5:21 a.m. Sunday morning and has not been seen since.
If anyone has information on Francis’ whereabouts, you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.
