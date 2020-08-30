Advertisement

Kentucky Supreme Court briefs filed in executive order case

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The legal battle over the governor’s response to COVID-19 will soon come to a head.

The Supreme Court is set to decide Sept. 17 on the legality of the actions Governor Andy Beshear has taken to fight the virus.

In a brief filed Friday night, Attorney General Daniel Cameron called Gov. Beshear’s executive orders unlawful.

The state’s chief legal officer came down on Beshear’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis writing that it “has destroyed the livelihoods of countless Kentuckians.”

In a press conference on July 13, Cameron commented on the issue.

“I have a duty to uphold the constitution and the laws of the Commonwealth on behalf of all citizens,” he said. “That’s what we’ve tried to do, we’ve tried to strike that right balance.”

He argued that while Beshear may have had good intentions, he did not follow procedure.

“I’m not opposed to the wearing of the mask....this is just a matter of whether it can be mandated,” Cameron said.

Beshear said the Kentucky Constitution does enable him to put rules in place that protect citizens during a public health crisis.

“These are emergency powers that are provided by the legislature to the governor to respond in a time like this,” he said during a COVID update on July 17.

Cameron has said previously that he offered his help to the governor in implementing regulations, but was denied.

“We would like to have some communication with the governor prior to the orders that he’s put forth...I think as the chief legal officer, it would be good for the governor’s office to communicate with us.”

Beshear said without rules, Kentuckians would be living in a wild west.

“Without any rules, because every state has them, that two weeks from now we would’ve seen a major proliferation of cases and we know more cases means more death,” he said.

Cameron’s team compares Kentucky’s higher death rate to Tennessee and South Dakota, where restrictions were more lax.

Beshear’s team said his emergency measures successfully flattened the curve.

Cameron said the governor overstepped, “micromanaging nearly every aspect of Kentuckians’ everyday lives.”

Ultimately, the Kentucky Supreme Court judges will gavel down on whether the governor went by the book.

It’s not known when the Supreme Court will announce its decision. The judges will hear from both parties at 10 a.m. Sept. 17.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Patrons remember time spent at Kentucky Theatre before it closes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
The theatre’s doors have always been open to young people in need of a job or adults in need of an escape. And after almost 100 years of patrons filling the seats, the Kentucky Theatre will bring down the curtain one last time.

News

Cow Creek Church of God burglarized, pastor shows compassion and love

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Pastor Reed has pastored the church for 20 years, she said she has not seen something of this magnitude before.

News

Appalachian Quilt & Craft continues to thrive despite the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The company continues to offer the community an escape through creativity.

News

Read Spotted Newt celebrates Independent Bookstore Day in downtown Hazard

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Despite the pandemic, the Read Spotted Newt celebrated Independent Bookstore Day with limitations.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear announces 825 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, fourth-highest total of new cases so far

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Teachers find ways to keep students engaged through virtual classes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
While teachers had more time to prepare for the fall semester compared to NTI days in the spring, there are still some glitches to work out. Such as, if teachers don't have students right in front of them, how can that their students keep focused to make the most out of their school days?

News

UT athletes organize march on campus to call attention to racism

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
“We will no longer be silent and we demand that our voices will be heard.”

National

Senator Rand Paul talks about confrontation following RNC, thanks DC Police for ‘saving his life’

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Senator Rand Paul talked about how he and his wife were attacked by an 'angry mob' in Washington, D.C. Thursday night.

News

Senator Rand Paul Accosted by Crowd after President Trump's RNC Speech

Updated: 15 hours ago
Saturday morning broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning

Regional

One dead in overnight shooting

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
One person has died in a shooting in Ashland, according to dispatchers.