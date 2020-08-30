Kentucky commit Christian Lewis scores three touchdowns on opening night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football commit Christian Lewis scored three touchdowns for Pleasant Grove High School in Alabama Friday night in a 29-28 loss to Oxford.

Pleasant Grove Spartans lead Oxford Yellow Jackets 20-15 at halftime as #Kentucky commit Christian Lewis has 3 receiving touchdowns for Pleasant Grove. And two passing touchdowns by Trey Higgins. @ChrisLew__ @CBS_42 @PGSpartans #bigbluenation @GoBigOHS pic.twitter.com/GYrJTHbkDE — Ronald Gaines, Jr. (@RonGSports) August 29, 2020

The three-star wide receiver torched a stout secondary in the process in his team’s opening game of the season.

Lewis will be a freshman with the Wildcats next season and was recruited by Jon Sumrall. He picked Kentucky over Louisville, Notre Dame, Oregon and a ton of other schools.

