Gov. Beshear announces 462 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear updated the status of COVID-19 in Kentucky in a news release Sunday afternoon

Gov. Beshear announced 462 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total case number to 48,032. 79 of the new cases are from children 18 years old or younger.

“With today’s 462 new positive cases of COVID-19, this last week has been our single largest week ever for new cases of COVID: 4,503. It brings our total number of cases to date to 48,032,” the Governor said. “That means we have to do better. With this number of cases we see more people hospitalized, we see sadly more people being lost. So please wear your mask, please make good decisions. This is a time when this virus is spreading aggressively.”

The governor also announced nine new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 930.

“That’s nine more families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics may not be available until a full report is released Monday.

“This being the single highest week for new cases: Do your best. We can’t be tired, we can’t give up,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have to bring it every week, because this virus is going to continue to take people we love. So, Mask Up Kentucky. Let’s beat COVID-19.”

Commissioner of the Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack again addressed that Kentuckians continue to follow guidelines as the Kentucky Oaks, Derby and Labor Day approach.

“What might be considered in Kentucky a ‘trifecta of holidays’ begins this coming Friday,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Enjoy watching the fillies on Oaks Day this Friday. Watch the Kentucky Derby, the 146th Run for the Roses, on Saturday. And, enjoy the entire Labor Day weekend. Just do it in ways that keep you and others safe. Stay Healthy at Home as much as you can. When you go out in public, please practice social distancing, wear a mask whenever you are near others, and wash your hands often. If we all do these things, we have a much better chance for safer, healthier fall and winter holidays with family and friends. These changes to our routines make an immense difference and save lives. Together, Team Kentucky can get through this.”

