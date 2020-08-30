Dry Sunday, showers build in late tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ll close out the weekend split between two systems, one that brought the gloomy weather yesterday and one that promises a wet start to the work week. In between, a much nicer day is on the way.

Today and Tonight

A cold front passed through the mountains last night, ushering in a slightly less humid air mass and taking a lot of the moisture out of the atmosphere. That will pay off today as we’ll see quite a dry start to the day. We’ll see partly cloudy skies develop once the morning fog burns off and it will be quite a nice afternoon to get out and enjoy. High temperatures will top out right around 80° for this afternoon.

Things begin to change this evening, however as last night’s front will begin working back north, allowing a disturbance from the west to ride in. We’ll see clouds start to increase heading into the evening hours before showers chances increase later on tonight. This cloud cover won’t allow us to cool as much as the past couple nights, but we’ll still end up in the mid 60s for lows.

Monday and Monday Night

We’ll start the work week out on a rather soggy note as the disturbance works through the area, bringing a pretty decent shot at scattered showers for our Monday, especially early. It’s not exactly needed rains, especially after some spots already saw between one and two inches of rain over the weekend. Shower chances will remain through the day, but likely of the more scattered variety once we work past lunchtime. Highs end up just below the 80° mark as we keep the clouds around.

Showers will begin to taper off once we get into the evening and overnight hours as partly cloudy skies eventually break out. We’ll have to watch, as usual, for that patchy dense fog to develop, especially with all the moisture hanging out in the lower atmosphere. Low temperatures still only end up around 70°

Through the Week

We’ll keep changeable weather in the forecast as multiple disturbances will bring us multiple chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms going through the first week of September. These chances will mainly stick with us in the afternoon, owing to those highs getting into the mid 80s. The good news is that the weekend still looks drier and nicer with lower humidity and comfortable temperatures.

