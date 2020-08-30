Clouds increasing this evening, showers move in tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pleasant afternoon across the mountains but clouds will be increasing as we go through the evening, eventually leading to overnight showers.

Tonight

Clouds will continue to increase as a disturbance works our way through the evening hours. The air might be a bit too dry to develop showers initially, but they are expected to develop, especially during the overnight hours. With clouds and showers increasing, lows tonight will still only get into the middle 60s. We’ll have to watch for that late fog developing too as low-level moisture streams back into the region.

Monday and Monday Night

The work week is expected to start on a soggy note as showers and maybe a couple of storms will be ongoing as you wake up in the morning. Again, we could see some of that fog as well. Rainfall will begin to diminish a bit as we head towards midday, but scattered showers and storms will remain possible through the afternoon hours, especially in our southern and southeastern counties. Highs will end up in the upper 70s with clouds and showers around.

Into Monday night, showers and storms will begin to wane as the disturbance sparking them begins working off to the east. We will keep mostly cloudy skies around with us, however, going into the overnight hours. Any area that sees a bit of clearing will again be at risk for some patchy dense fog as we roll towards the morning hours. The low-level moisture will be back with us, as such, lows only fall to about 70° overnight.

Through the Week

We’ll get a brief break from widespread showers and storms heading into Tuesday, with just a couple of stray storms around as we start the month of September. Highs will be back around normal in the mid 80s for much of the week as we deal with daily chances for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Models continue to hint that by next weekend, things will cool a touch and dry out, with both weekend days looking mostly sunny and mild in the low 80s...for now.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.