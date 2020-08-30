Advertisement

Big Blue Smokehouse continues to serve Hazard community despite COVID-19 restrictions

Despite a seating capacity limiting them to 50 percent, the company continues to put its best foot forward
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite COVID-19 restrictions limiting seating capacity, Big Blue Smokehouse continues to serve the Perry County community by putting its best foot forward.

The Hazard staple has been a town favorite for years, but business has slowed down recently due to Governor Andy Beshear’s 50 percent seating restriction across the state.

“Of course it’s slowed down a little bit,” manager Samuel Inserra said. “I think more or less, people are afraid they’re going to come in and they’re going to have to wait.”

While sales have taken a slight hit, that has not stopped employees from following proper precautions.

“We try to stay safe,” Inserra said. “Wash our hands, make sure our bathroom gets cleaned every hour...practice social distancing, wear our masks.”

The biggest loss has not come from the restaurant side, however. It is the regulars that occupy the bar that have been on the shorter end.

“You have your regulars, they don’t want to sit at a table, they want to sit at the bar,” Inserra said. “They want to get off work, come here and have a good drink.”

Inserra has done his best to keep a positive attitude during these unprecedented times, including remaining upbeat whenever possible and lightening the mood with a selection of various music.

“We try to stay positive, we try to play music,” Inserra said. “We try to be upbeat when we can, just try to follow the rules.”

