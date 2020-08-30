Advertisement

Ahead of Kentucky Derby, worker shortage looms for trainers

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - As they prepare for the Kentucky Derby, horse racing officials are warning that President Donald Trump’s immigration orders threaten to cause a labor shortage for the industry.

Trainers say that despite record unemployment nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic, American workers are not coming in to fill empty spots, and the migrant workers they have come to rely on are not being allowed in because of an executive order.

The work is a year-round task with no days off or allowances for bad weather or a pandemic.

Conditions and low pay in the industry worry advocates, a backside worker at Churchill Downs makes roughly $11.50 on average.

