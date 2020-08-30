4-star lineman Jager Burton commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - The Kentucky football program added a major football commitment to its 2021 class on Sunday.

Four-star guard Jager Burton committed to Kentucky over the likes of Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State.

The Lexington native ranks as the eighth best guard and 125th overall player in the country according to 247sports.

Burton is the highest-rated commit of Kentucky’s 2021 class and is teammates with fellow UK pledge Dekel Crowdus.

