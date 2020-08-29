Advertisement

Teachers find ways to keep students engaged through virtual classes

By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Wednesday was back to school in Fayette County. While teachers have had more time to prepare compared to NTI days in the spring, there are still some glitches to work out.

Such as, if teachers don’t have students right in front of them, how can they ensure that their students keep focused to make the most out of their school days?

“There’s ways just like in the classroom that you can check on your kids and make sure they’re engaged with what they’re doing,” says Tates Creek High School teacher Amanda Sewell.

Sewell uses a Zoom feature allowing students to send reactions. Plus, she creates chat boxes and live polls. These are some tools for helping her know her students are paying attention.

“We’re trying really hard to make it as if we were in the classroom hands-on, it’s just not sitting in front of the stream listening to someone drone on,” Sewell says.

Sewell can’t provide a quiet environment, but she shares that this is a lesson for students they can’t find in their books.

“Teaching them to take some ownership and to advocate for themselves and figure out what works for them, which really is a great skill especially for the high school level, because you know when you get to college there’s not someone controlling the environment for you,” Sewell says.

That’s not all.

“Kids really are more comfortable asking questions if they’re not in front of a lot of people,” Sewell says.

Showing all situations provide new learning opportunities, even if many wish kids could be physically in the classroom.

