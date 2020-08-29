Senator Rand Paul talks about confrontation following RNC, thanks DC Police for ‘saving his life’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Rand Paul spoke to reporters in Bowling Green Friday about a confrontation with a mob of people after night four of the Republican National Convention wrapped up on Thursday.

The Republican senator said the incident happened one block away from the White House.

Paul says protesters were chanting ‘say her name’, referring to Breonna Taylor who was shot and killed by police in Louisville last March.

Paul and his wife had to rely on police officers to protect them as they tried to make their way to their hotel.

After returning home to Bowling Green Friday he was able to talk a bit more about what happened.

”The irony of this whole thing is that I’ve introduced a bill called the Breonna Taylor Act. They’re shouting at me and threatening to kill me if I won’t submit to them and, you know, bow down to these thugs,” Paul said. “Meanwhile, I am the one authoring a bill to try and fix this. This is the problem we have is instead of having a reasonable discussion about how we fix our problems, it’s been very personal and also very dangerous and it’s going to be very dangerous for our country if we let this keep going on.”

Neither Senator Paul nor his wife was injured during the encounter.

Paul took to twitter around 1:30 a.m. Friday to thank police after saying he “got attacked by a mob of over 100″ and that they “saved his life”.

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

