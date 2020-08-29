Read Spotted Newt celebrates Independent Bookstore Day in downtown Hazard

Advertisement

The Read Spotted Newt on Main Street celebrated Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday despite limitations from the pandemic.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Read Spotted Newt on Main Street opened its doors for Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday.

Despite several obstacles over the past few months, including a massive flood in February, owner Mandi Sheffel has gone about business as usual despite the pandemic.

Sheffel says that while most local establishments do not receive the same amount of attention as many national chains, today provides an escape to that reality for local bookstores across the country.

“Sometimes they don’t get the love of big book stores,” Sheffel said. “But this is the day that people celebrate independent bookstores.”

What typically would be an in-person event now features online components as well.

“Usually all the sales, all the deals are in store,” Sheffel said. “I think some of the stuff was online this year at bookshop.org, and that’s new for COVID.”

Due to the size of her store, Sheffel has to implement strict procedures to fight the spread of COVID-19, including allowing just one shopper in at a time.

“Everybody has been really gracious and totally accepting of the rules and willing to abide,” Sheffel said.

That isn’t the only obstacle that the Read Spotted Newt has faced this year, either. Back in February, nearly two feet of water filled Sheffel’s store, something she says she has totally recovered from.

“I think we’ve fully recovered from the flood at this point,” Sheffel said. “I still get a little nervous when we get a lot of rain in the forecast.”

Saturday does not mark the only day that she has received love from community members either.

“Even without [this], I have felt the love in this community,” Sheffel said. “And not just Hazard, but anybody who remotely had a tie to Hazard.”

Those who wish to continue to support Sheffel and her business can do so by visiting her location in downtown Hazard.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

