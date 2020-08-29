Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Pike Central Hawks

(WYMT) - The Pike Central Hawks finished last season at 8-4, losing to the state champions, the Belfry Pirates.

“We’re gonna need it where we lost our starting quarterback last year and a bunch of defensive guys that helped us a lot. I just think it’s big for the underclassmen to step up and be ready for it after us and just play football,” added Adrian Anthony, senior offensive/defensive lineman.

The Hawks are looking to make it past the second round of the playoffs by returning 16 starters.

“We got 16 starters coming back kinda on both sides of the ball. We’re counting on - whether you’re a sophomore all the way whether you’re a senior - to lead and to be a leader on the field and off the field and have our kids work in the weight room and watch over that,” said Eric Ratliff, Pike Central Head Football Coach.

The Hawks finished 4-2 in the district, with the only two losses coming from Philip Haywood and company.

“The key is the offensive line, we’ve got four of those guys coming back. Any time you bring back offensive and defensive lines, I think you can compete, and that’s what we’re gonna rely on heavily this year early is letting those guys get up there and block and hopefully, they’ll be our leaders and kinda set the tempo for the season. Our young kids that we have to break in, we lost four starters from last year. We gotta break in four new starters. Hopefully by time district play rolls around, we’ll be able to compete with those guys and have another successful season here at Pike Central,” added Ratliff.

Pike Central kicks off the 2020 season on the road against Perry Central.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.