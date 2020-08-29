Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Estill County Engineers

By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) - The Estill County Engineers finished last season 5-6, and 3-3 in district play.

“Experience is a lot. We lack a lot of it this year where we lost our line last year. The experience I put in - it was great. We ended up going negative on the season, but like you said if we would have done the little things better, we would have a better outcome on the season,” said senior wide receiver/cornerback, Coben Clem.

The Engineers lost three games by less than one touchdown, including a loss that would have given the Engineers the number two seed in the district.

“I mean we remember it every day. I mean, we come out here and go harder. We try to go harder than what we did last year just so that we get to make them extra plays that we didn’t get to make last year,” added senior tight end, Dyllon Long.

Estill County fell short to Rockcastle County, losing 50-14 to end the season, but they feel a winning record was attainable last year and are ready to hit the ground running.

“We definitely want to have a winning record. We had three games last year that we lost by a total of 11 points and it was always one play we would go back and look at that one play at the end of the game we would’ve won this game. If we had made this play we would’ve won this game, you could have been 5-6 or 8-3. Obviously 8-3 looks better in everyone’s eyes and looks better in our eyes for our kids. It’s the same thing you can tell them all day it’s only one play, but they still see 5-6,” added Head Coach, Jordan Marcum.

The Engineers take on 2-A title contenders the Breathitt County Bobcats to open the season.

