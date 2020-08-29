One dead in overnight shooting

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person has died following a shooting in Ashland early Saturday morning.

Ashland police officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress around 1:05 a.m. on the 3400 block of Douglas St., according to a release from Chief Todd Kelley. The person living there told dispatchers that someone was breaking into the home through a front window, that’s when they got out a handgun and shot the suspect.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound, Kelley said. First responders attempted to save his life, but he died at the scene.

The Ashland Police Department is investigating the incident at this time.

Boyd County EMS, Ashland Fire Department and Boyd County Coroner also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.