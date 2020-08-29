Advertisement

One dead in overnight shooting

Ashland Police are investigating a shooting that has killed one person, dispatchers said.
Ashland Police are investigating a shooting that has killed one person, dispatchers said.(AP Images)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person has died following a shooting in Ashland early Saturday morning.

Ashland police officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress around 1:05 a.m. on the 3400 block of Douglas St., according to a release from Chief Todd Kelley. The person living there told dispatchers that someone was breaking into the home through a front window, that’s when they got out a handgun and shot the suspect.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound, Kelley said. First responders attempted to save his life, but he died at the scene.

The Ashland Police Department is investigating the incident at this time.

Boyd County EMS, Ashland Fire Department and Boyd County Coroner also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Senator Rand Paul talks about confrontation following RNC, thanks DC Police for ‘saving his life’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Senator Rand Paul talked about how he and his wife were attacked by an 'angry mob' in Washington, D.C. Thursday night.

News

Senator Rand Paul Accosted by Crowd after President Trump's RNC Speech

Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday morning broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning

State

After 2019 shooting, lawyer sued Fayette Mall for 'negligent security'

Updated: 10 hours ago
After 2019 shooting, lawyer sued Fayette Mall for 'negligent security'

News

‘Don’t ever give up hope’: Local soldier’s remains returned home 70 years after missing in action 11 p.m.

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Harlan County football wants to play

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

‘Don’t ever give up hope’: Local soldier’s remains returned home 70 years after missing in action

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Friday, family and friends came together for a military honor service to recognize his sacrifice to the U.S.

State

Annual Honor Flight canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled an annual event that gives dozens of war veterans a free trip to Washington D.C.

State

After 2019 shooting, lawyer sued Fayette Mall for ’negligent security’

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A Lexington lawyer said the mall should do more to protect its patrons, to abide by the law.

Sports

Keion Brooks says he supports changing the name of Rupp Arena

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
John Calipari defends Brooks' comments

News

Son shoots father in Middlesboro, later arrested in Tennessee

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Shooting in Middlesboro leaves one injured; Sheriff’s still looking for shooter