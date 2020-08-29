Advertisement

Keion Brooks says he supports changing the name of Rupp Arena

Calipari defends Brook’s comments, says he plans to educate them on Adolph Rupp in the future
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots between Louisville's Dwayne Sutton (24) and Steven Enoch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots between Louisville's Dwayne Sutton (24) and Steven Enoch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a Zoom interview on Friday, Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. said he would be in support of changing the name of Rupp Arena.

“Being honest, I haven’t educated myself well enough on Adolph Rupp or just the whole situation at hand to really give you my thoughts on it,” said Brooks, who is also a member of the SEC Council on Racial Equality and Social Justice. “From what I do know, I would like to see a name change just basically because of what his name is and what that’s connected to and what that kind of represents. I would like to see a name change.”

The question was asked to Brooks after a group of Unversity of Kentucky faculty members in the school’s African American and Africana Studies department requested that Rupp’s name be removed from the arena because they believe Adolph Rupp showed a history of racism.

The comment by Brooks was not received well be some Kentucky fans and on Friday evening his head coach John Calipari came to his defense through a series of Tweets.

“I know some of you are upset with Kieon’s comments regarding Rupp Arena,” said Calipari. “Let me tell you he’s a very smart person and a very conscientious young man. However you feel about what he said, my hope is you show him the respect that all of our/your players deserve.”

Calipari went onto say that he intends to educate Brooks and the rest of his teammates on the matter.

“My job is to make sure all of our players are educated on all that goes along with Coach Rupp’s name and we are going to walk through that,” said Calipari. “My plan is to get former players on a Zoom with our current guys so they can ask those players directly about Coach Rupp. My focus has been on everything going forward, which is why we hadn’t addressed it. As I’ve said before, give these players the benefit of the doubt. If you’re unhappy w/anything, be unhappy with me, not a 19-year-old who is walking through these difficult times. I love you all.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Pike Central Hawks

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Camille Gear
Pike Central kicks off the 2020 season on the road against Perry Central.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Pike Central Hawks

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Betsy Layne Bobcats

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Betsy Layne opens the 2020 season on the road at Magoffin County on September 11th.

Sports

Sports - 6 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

’A different season is better than none’: As confusion continues to surround high school sports, athletics director says plans keep things in line

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Fall sports look to be a go, but stress and confusion continue to drown out the excitement.

Sports

Kentucky Board of Education votes to send letter to KHSAA urging further consideration

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
KHSAA fall sports can continue as planned in Kentucky.

Sports

UK head coach Mark Stoops says he supports his team’s walkout, wants to be part of the solution

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Mark Stoops went on Kentucky Sports Radio on Friday to talk about the team’s decision, and he was nothing short of emotional about it.

Sports

SEC Announces Additional Game Operations Guidelines

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The Southeastern Conference has announced updated guidelines related to game operations.

Sports

Auburn football cancelled last two practices due to COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tigers are scheduled to open the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky.

Sports

WATCH: Kentucky Board of Education meets to discuss fall sports

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The KHSAA season is schedule to start the week of September 7.