Gov. Beshear announces 825 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, fourth-highest total of new cases so far

By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Saturday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the latest on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

The Governor announced 825 new cases for a total of 47,577 in the Commonwealth, and that is out of 871,811 total tests administered. The state’s positivity rate increased slightly to 4.59 percent. 825 new cases is the fourth-highest number of new cases in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. 145 of the new cases were children 18 years old or younger, with 15 five years old or younger.

Gov. Beshear implored Kentuckians to “please do your part, live for your fellow human being and understand that we are all connected and that your decisions truly matter.”

Gov. Beshear also announced three new deaths, all from Lincoln County, bringing the state’s overall death toll to 921.

Department of Public Health Commission Dr. Steven Stack asked Kentuckians to consider how to safely implement their plans for the Kentucky Oaks, Derby, and Labor Day even though it is a few more days away.

“Now is the time to consider how you will celebrate Oaks, Derby and Labor Day in a way that allows you to share time with others while respecting the required masking and social distancing protocols,” Dr. Stack said.

“As you may recall, as the number of new cases was leveling off months ago, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July resulted in celebrations and mingling. A noticeable spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases followed. Then, the mask mandate went into effect and Kentuckians took extra care in social distancing and avoiding visits to other states known as ‘hot spots.’ This successfully plateaued our new weekly cases,” Dr. Stack said.

Dr. Stack also cautioned against large gatherings, saying cases could spike again leading to a set back in the progress the state has made in plateauing COVID-19 numbers.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

