Football more than a sport for a community

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the community of Harlan County, it’s been a rough year.

“Last year you look at what our miners have went through, you look at the flooding. You look at all the things we have had happened to our community, instead of breaking up and dividing we’ve just united even stronger,” said Head Coach Eddie Creech.

While the team has been around just 12 years, they quickly became a staple in the community.

“I can tell you personally there’s nothing else to do and nothing else together around then this right here,” said Senior, Hunter Blevins.

That is one of the reasons why the Black Bears fought so hard to get back on the field.

“It’s probably the most important season we have ever played. Everyone right now in the world, it’s just a scary place. This is a way for them to alleviate that mindset,” said Senior, Brett Roark.

The team has had a rough couple of months too, trying to figure out if the season would happen or not.

“We don’t enjoy being on this roller coaster of emotion. It’s going to be a great life lesson for these kids. We’re playing we’re not playing we’re definitely playing, we are definitely not playing, all the rumors and all the reports but that’s life,” said Creech.

However, the team says the life lesson will make them grow stronger for their community like it has done the last year.

