Cow Creek Church of God burglarized, pastor shows compassion and love

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Cow Creek Church of God in Magoffin County was burglarized on Thursday. Pastor Arbadella Reed said a neighbor called her Friday morning to tell her the church had been broken into.

Pastor Reed looked around at the scattered papers and cords lying around.

“I thought maybe come in the door, broke the door down, taken something,” said Reed.

Pastor Reed has pastored the church for 20 years. She said she has not seen something of this magnitude before.

“I just started crying, I just started to sit down and cry because my heart has always been in this church,” added Reed.

Last week, Reed preached on showing love.

“Maybe the Lord is seeing if I really mean what I say or what I preach, and, you know, when I thought about that, do I still love the people that did this or the person that did this,” said Reed.

Items such as a broken guitar and a speaker were found outside.

“You know what within my heart, I love them and really have compassion for them, and I pray that they get their life straightened out.”

A special item, the Good Shepherd was broken. Reed said she wished this could have happened at her own home.

“Instead of God’s house,” explained Reed. Showing tears of frustration and also love.

“I really have compassion and love,” added Reed.

Reed said the taken items were returned to the church.

We are reaching out to the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office for more details and will update this story.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11