Cold front brings nicer conditions for Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Laura’s remnants didn’t bring much more than some light rain showers to much of the mountains. But that won’t be our main weathermaker heading into this evening.

Tonight

We’re watching a cold front move through the mountains this evening, with showers and storms along and ahead of it. Our southern areas under a Marginal (or one out of five) Risk for severe weather this evening, so a storm with heavy rains or gusty winds isn’t out of the question with any storms we see

As the front clears, storms will come to an end and winds will shift to the north and west as a weak area of high pressure begins to build in. This will allow lows to stay in the middle 60s tonight as the nicer air begins to filter in. If we get enough breaks in those mostly cloudy skies, we could see a few areas of patchy fog form, especially in areas that saw rain today.

Tomorrow and Tomorrow Night

Much less humid conditions begin to work in along with that high pressure to start off your Sunday. We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies around for much of the day as highs only get into the lower 80s. All in all, not a bad day to get out and enjoy a nice afternoon.

Changes arrive as early as tomorrow evening as a disturbance will try to make a run at us and could throw a few showers our way. It’s possible the atmosphere will be too dry to support any rain, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Outside of showers, skies will stay mostly cloudy as lows fall into the mid 60s once again.

Unsettled Pattern to Start September

As we close out the month of August and turn the calendar to September, we’re going to see a bit of an unsettled pattern take shape across the eastern half of the nation. For us, this means multiple disturbances bringing daily chances for at least a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will generally remain summer-like (even as we transition into meteorological fall on Tuesday!) slowly increasing from the lower to mid 80s as the week wears on.

