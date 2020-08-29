As Laura exits, cold front keeps storm chances around

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the remnant low of what was once powerful Hurricane Laura sweep out of the mountains this morning, an approaching cold front will keep rain chances with us into Saturday afternoon.

Today and Tonight

As the remnant low that was once Laura continues to exit the region this morning, shower chances should begin to wane towards the midday hour. This will be the prime time for those highs to end up around 80° or so today.

Even though the now-post-tropical remnants are gone, the moisture it brought up into the mountains will still be in the atmosphere. This moisture will interact with a cold front dropping down from the Great Lakes region and provide us another chance of scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. We are under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather this afternoon. Not a widespread risk but you could get a brief wind gust or heavy rain if a storm goes up over your location. The cold front sweeping through should bring an end to storms overnight. Just have to watch out for that patchy fog developing as we fall to a low around 65°.

Sunday and Sunday Night

The back half of your weekend will feature much drier conditions, not only because the cold front will have swept the rain away, but because the cold front will have scoured the humidity out of our air. Things will be more comfortable, but also we’ll keep skies on the mostly cloudy side as a weak area of high pressure builds in. This should keep us dry during the daytime hours as we reach a high in the upper 70s. The chance for a couple showers will sneak in for the evening and overnight hours as a system looks to make progress toward us...but right now I think the atmosphere will be a touch too dry to support widespread rain. Lows fall back to around the middle 60s once again tomorrow night.

Starting the Work Week

Things look a bit more unsettled as we officially close out the month of August (and meteorological summer) with chances for rain as a few disturbances try to set up over the region to start the week. This should keep daily chances for at least a few showers and thunderstorms in the forecast each and every day during the week as highs warm back up into the low to mid 80s to start the month of September. Models currently hinting at a drier and slightly cooler start to next weekend.

