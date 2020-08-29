Advertisement

Appalachian Quilt & Craft continues to thrive despite the pandemic

The company continues to offer the community an escape through creativity
Appalachian Quilt & Craft on Main Street continues to offer Hazard and escape through creativity.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Quilt & Craft continues to provide community members in Hazard an escape through creative arts despite the pandemic.

The locally owned and operated fabric shop on Main Street opened up in July and while the pandemic has been an obstacle, it has not deterred people from seeking creativity.

For owner Carolyn Davis, the ability to provide that during these challenging times is a surreal feeling.

“I’m just glad that we’re able to be here to help people do what they love to do,” Davis said. “We love offering fabrics and different tools for people to just create in this kind of crazy time that we’re in.”

People who wish to make use of these services can visit the company’s Facebook page for hours of operation.

