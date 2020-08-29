Advertisement

Annual Honor Flight canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

MGN
MGN(KALB)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled an annual event that gives dozens of war veterans a free trip to Washington D.C.

The annual Honor Flight would have left the Bluegrass Airport in Lexington for the nation’s capital Saturday.

70 veterans would have been on board for an unforgettable trip to the war memorials built for them.

The trip is sponsored by Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Nick Comer with the co-op says sponsoring the honor flight has become such a special for their co-ops and employees, and it will be sorely missed this year.

Comer says they look forward to a time when they are able to shake veteran’s hands and conduct a flight to properly thank them for their service.

