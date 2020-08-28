Whitesburg woman pleads guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft

(WYMT) - Sherry Thomas, a 50-year-old woman from Whitesburg, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft Thursday.

Thomas worked at the Carbon River Coal Corporation as the office manager and bookkeeper for 29 years.

Between July 18, 2013, and November of 21, 2018, Thomas took $238,052.23 from the corporation’s accounts, while writing 173 checks to herself.

Thomas will begin serving her sentence on December 8, 2020. She will face up to 22 years in prison and $500,000 fine.

