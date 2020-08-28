Advertisement

UK head coach Mark Stoops says he supports his team’s walkout, wants to be part of the solution

In show of solidarity, UK Football Team walks off practice field
In show of solidarity, UK Football Team walks off practice field
By Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday afternoon, the UK football team decided to leave the practice field on Thursday in a show of solidarity with recent protests across the nation.

Mark Stoops joined Kentucky Sports Radio on Friday to talk about the team’s decision, and he was nothing short of emotional about it.

Stoops admitted he is a “stay in my lane kind of guy,” but over the last several months, Stoops has shown he is much more than just a football coach. He has shown it to the city of Lexington, the state of Kentucky, and most importantly to his team.

RELATED: UK football players marching in Lexington to support protests

Stoops says as the walkout came from conversation throughout the day and from what’s going on in the world, and it picked up momentum through the team. He says his team wants to be part of the solution because they feel hurt, and mentions it’s not about just one incident, but he supports his players no matter what.

“You know, how can I live with myself if I don’t really feel that, live that, and be a part of it?” Stoops said. “And again, I learn every day. I am so far from perfect in this. But my players know I care, I listen to them, and I want to help them and use their platform to just make a positive difference.”

“So all of the angry frickin’ tweets that I’m going to get it, all of the bull crap that people want to email Mitch Barnhart and Dr. Capilouto and tell how wrong we are, all we want to do is start with ourself, start with our team, and help it be better,” Stoops said.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Whitesburg woman pleads guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft

Updated: moments ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Woman from Whitesburg arrested on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft

News

’A different season is better than none’: As confusion continues to surround high school sports, athletics director says plans keep things in line

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Fall sports look to be a go, but stress and confusion continue to drown out the excitement.

News

Nearing one year since Krista Garrett went missing, family finally talks

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
For the first time since she’s been gone, Krista’s family speaks out.

News

Appalachian Regional Healthcare holds drive-thru career fair

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The company’s career fair had quite the different feel than in past years.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 792 new COVID-19 cases Friday, positivity rate falls to 4.5%

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Latest News

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Friday

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Multiple new cases were announced across Eastern Kentucky.

State

UK, EKU officials give update on COVID-19 testing on campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
As week two of classes comes to an end, leaders at the University of Kentucky are optimistic about how things have gone so far. They’ve tested almost 23 thousand students and staff for the coronavirus, but still have a few to go.

Regional

COVID-19 recoveries surpass 113,000 in Tennessee, 150k cases total

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Laura brings heavy rain, few stronger storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Tropical remnants from Laura moves in this evening bringing heavy rain and the possibility for a few strong to severe storms to the mountains.

State

Sen. Rand Paul confronted by protesters after leaving White House

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is relating his experience about a late-night incident with protesters in Washington, D.C.

News

Nick Sandmann joins Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign team

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell campaign team hires Nick Sandmann.